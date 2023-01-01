Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

10,841 KM

Details Features

$120,509

+ tax & licensing
$120,509

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$120,509

+ taxes & licensing

10,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9900986
  • Stock #: N23059A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZL90KH603694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N23059A
  • Mileage 10,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

