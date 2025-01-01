Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Qashqai, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek silver crossover boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with all the features you need to enjoy every drive.

The Qashqais 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a balance of power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This model comes loaded with features, including heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry for your convenience.

Here are five features that truly stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road with the Qashqais sure-footed all-wheel drive system.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence, knowing you have extra eyes on the road with the helpful blind spot monitor.
Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest conditions with the convenience of heated mirrors.
Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Qashqai and get on your way with the convenience of keyless entry.

This 2019 Nissan Qashqai offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see it for yourself!

2019 Nissan Qashqai

$15,888

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

12134742

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR1KW312384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Qashqai, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek silver crossover boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with all the features you need to enjoy every drive.

The Qashqai's 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a balance of power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This model comes loaded with features, including heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry for your convenience.

Here are five features that truly stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road with the Qashqai's sure-footed all-wheel drive system.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence, knowing you have extra eyes on the road with the helpful blind spot monitor.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest conditions with the convenience of heated mirrors.
  • Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Qashqai and get on your way with the convenience of keyless entry.

This 2019 Nissan Qashqai offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see it for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2019 Nissan Qashqai