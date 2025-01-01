$15,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian roads? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Qashqai, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek silver crossover boasts a comfortable and spacious interior with all the features you need to enjoy every drive.
The Qashqai's 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a balance of power and efficiency, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This model comes loaded with features, including heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry for your convenience.
Here are five features that truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and enjoy peace of mind on any road with the Qashqai's sure-footed all-wheel drive system.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence, knowing you have extra eyes on the road with the helpful blind spot monitor.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest conditions with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy added safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your Qashqai and get on your way with the convenience of keyless entry.
This 2019 Nissan Qashqai offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see it for yourself!
