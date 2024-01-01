$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler 300
2021 Chrysler 300
Location
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,000KM
VIN 2C3CCAGG9MH602625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
