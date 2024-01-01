Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chrysler 300

86,000 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1711117079
  2. 1711117079
  3. 1711117079
  4. 1711117079
  5. 1711117079
  6. 1711117079
  7. 1711117079
  8. 1711117079
  9. 1711116952
  10. 1711117079
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG9MH602625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2021 Kia Telluride EX V6 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Telluride EX V6 123,956 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T 6,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 for sale in Cornwall, ON
2016 Ford F-150 237,700 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-330-8600
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler 300