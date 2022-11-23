Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

160,560 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base 4-Speed AT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base 4-Speed AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9383275
  2. 9383275
  3. 9383275
  4. 9383275
  5. 9383275
  6. 9383275
  7. 9383275
  8. 9383275
  9. 9383275
  10. 9383275
  11. 9383275
  12. 9383275
  13. 9383275
  14. 9383275
  15. 9383275
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,560KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383275
  • Stock #: 321021
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC321021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 321021
  • Mileage 160,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC, 5 speed manual transmission and in great shape! This Corolla will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,697 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback ...
 136,869 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 SPORT
 129,968 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory