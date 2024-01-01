$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited *Excellent condition*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,258KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG4GC413906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,258 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 27 years! PRE-SALE INSPECTED. No accidents, routine maintenance recorded. Equipped with *REAR VIEW CAMERA*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*POWER TRUNK*REMOTE START* This 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED is in excellent condition coming with 2 sets of tires (Winters and all-seasons), already pre-sale inspected by Dave's Auto (will be getting brand new pads and rotors in the rear, front brakes are brand new), has a fresh fully synthetic oil change and filter change with NAPA genuine supplies and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
