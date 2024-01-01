Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! PRE-SALE INSPECTED. No accidents, routine maintenance recorded. Equipped with *REAR VIEW CAMERA*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*POWER TRUNK*REMOTE START* This 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED is in excellent condition coming with 2 sets of tires (Winters and all-seasons), already pre-sale inspected by Daves Auto (will be getting brand new pads and rotors in the rear, front brakes are brand new), has a fresh fully synthetic oil change and filter change with NAPA genuine supplies and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-3467877e-7fff-f85f-a8f2-999b9a594f99></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

215,258 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited *Excellent condition*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited *Excellent condition*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11161801
  2. 11161801
  3. 11161801
  4. 11161801
  5. 11161801
  6. 11161801
  7. 11161801
  8. 11161801
  9. 11161801
  10. 11161801
  11. 11161801
  12. 11161801
  13. 11161801
  14. 11161801
  15. 11161801
  16. 11161801
  17. 11161801
  18. 11161801
  19. 11161801
  20. 11161801
  21. 11161801
  22. 11161801
  23. 11161801
  24. 11161801
  25. 11161801
  26. 11161801
  27. 11161801
  28. 11161801
  29. 11161801
  30. 11161801
  31. 11161801
  32. 11161801
  33. 11161801
  34. 11161801
  35. 11161801
  36. 11161801
  37. 11161801
  38. 11161801
  39. 11161801
  40. 11161801
  41. 11161801
  42. 11161801
  43. 11161801
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,258KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG4GC413906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,258 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! PRE-SALE INSPECTED. No accidents, routine maintenance recorded. Equipped with *REAR VIEW CAMERA*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*POWER TRUNK*REMOTE START* This 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED is in excellent condition coming with 2 sets of tires (Winters and all-seasons), already pre-sale inspected by Dave's Auto (will be getting brand new pads and rotors in the rear, front brakes are brand new), has a fresh fully synthetic oil change and filter change with NAPA genuine supplies and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT AC*POWER WINDOWS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Chevrolet Colorado 2LT AC*POWER WINDOWS* 121,512 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 111,488 KM $21,759 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SE No Accidents!!MoonRoof!!Backup!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SE No Accidents!!MoonRoof!!Backup!! 100,000 KM $15,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee