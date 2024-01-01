Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *REAR VIEW CAMERA*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*TURBO* This Kia Optima will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-2f08a0ef-7fff-0141-2182-5883911b9b0d><br></span></div>

2016 Kia Optima

167,574 KM

Details Description Features

$14,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11089079
  2. 11089079
  3. 11089079
  4. 11089079
  5. 11089079
  6. 11089079
  7. 11089079
  8. 11089079
  9. 11089079
  10. 11089079
  11. 11089079
  12. 11089079
  13. 11089079
  14. 11089079
  15. 11089079
  16. 11089079
  17. 11089079
  18. 11089079
  19. 11089079
  20. 11089079
  21. 11089079
  22. 11089079
  23. 11089079
  24. 11089079
  25. 11089079
  26. 11089079
  27. 11089079
  28. 11089079
  29. 11089079
  30. 11089079
  31. 11089079
  32. 11089079
  33. 11089079
  34. 11089079
  35. 11089079
  36. 11089079
  37. 11089079
  38. 11089079
  39. 11089079
  40. 11089079
  41. 11089079
  42. 11089079
  43. 11089079
  44. 11089079
Contact Seller

$14,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,574KM
Used
VIN 5XXGW4L2XGG009699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,574 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *REAR VIEW CAMERA*NAVIGATION*LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF*TURBO* This Kia Optima will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 153,292 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe 1.8L *Automatic*AC* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2010 Pontiac Vibe 1.8L *Automatic*AC* 157,546 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE No Accidents*Low Mileage*KODIAK for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE No Accidents*Low Mileage*KODIAK 121,997 KM $28,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima