2016 Mazda CX-5

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*POWER DRIVER SEAT* This Mazda CX-5 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

139,902KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CY1G0614625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,902 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*POWER DRIVER SEAT* This Mazda CX-5 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Directions Website
