$18,359+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring
2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$18,359
+ taxes & licensing
139,902KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4CY1G0614625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,902 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*POWER DRIVER SEAT* This Mazda CX-5 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2016 Mazda CX-5