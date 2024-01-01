Menu
A family business of 27 years! NO ACCIDENTS. Equipped with *SUNROOF*LEATHER SEATS*HEATED SEATS*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*. This Acura TLX AWD will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2017 Acura TLX

219,678 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura TLX

Tech $15,995 +HST & Licensing

2017 Acura TLX

Tech $15,995 +HST & Licensing

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,678KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F5XHA800912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,678 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! NO ACCIDENTS. Equipped with *SUNROOF*LEATHER SEATS*HEATED SEATS*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*. This Acura TLX AWD will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Acura TLX