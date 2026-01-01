Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>Glistening white exterior and Beige interior leather. 3.5 L engine and 4x4. *LEATHER*7 SEATS*SUNROOF*HEATED/COOLED SEATS* This 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 keys, remote start, cooled seats, heated steering, heated rear seats, nav, backup cam, and bluetooth. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-2edb5228-7fff-cea5-c1c9-bc6d553321a9></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2017 Ford Explorer

143,753 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum Awd

Watch This Vehicle
14211056

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum Awd

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 14211056
  2. 14211056
  3. 14211056
  4. 14211056
  5. 14211056
  6. 14211056
  7. 14211056
  8. 14211056
  9. 14211056
  10. 14211056
  11. 14211056
  12. 14211056
  13. 14211056
  14. 14211056
  15. 14211056
  16. 14211056
  17. 14211056
  18. 14211056
  19. 14211056
  20. 14211056
  21. 14211056
  22. 14211056
  23. 14211056
  24. 14211056
  25. 14211056
  26. 14211056
  27. 14211056
  28. 14211056
  29. 14211056
  30. 14211056
  31. 14211056
  32. 14211056
  33. 14211056
  34. 14211056
  35. 14211056
  36. 14211056
  37. 14211056
  38. 14211056
  39. 14211056
  40. 14211056
  41. 14211056
  42. 14211056
  43. 14211056
  44. 14211056
  45. 14211056
  46. 14211056
  47. 14211056
  48. 14211056
  49. 14211056
  50. 14211056
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
143,753KM
VIN 1FM5K8HT3HGC11155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Glistening white exterior and Beige interior leather. 3.5 L engine and 4x4. *LEATHER*7 SEATS*SUNROOF*HEATED/COOLED SEATS* This 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include 2 keys, remote start, cooled seats, heated steering, heated rear seats, nav, backup cam, and bluetooth. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 168,161 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 181,251 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2010 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD 148,895 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 Ford Explorer