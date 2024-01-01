Menu
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, trailer brakes, 4x4, power windows, AC and rubber floormats. Gorgeous burgundy color. This 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie Quad Cab will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-bbf4f86a-7fff-c29e-4957-16d44ae7baab></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2017 RAM 1500

173,834 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,834KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7JT0HS852466

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,834 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Steering
Block Heater

tinted windows

Intermittent Wipers

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

5 Passenger

4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2017 RAM 1500