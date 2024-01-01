Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *4x4*AC*PWR WINDOWS* This RAM 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-44f4fbe2-7fff-64e4-e780-73d7a67226ee></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2017 RAM 1500

167,794 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11320618
  2. 11320618
  3. 11320618
  4. 11320618
  5. 11320618
  6. 11320618
  7. 11320618
  8. 11320618
  9. 11320618
  10. 11320618
  11. 11320618
  12. 11320618
  13. 11320618
  14. 11320618
  15. 11320618
  16. 11320618
  17. 11320618
  18. 11320618
  19. 11320618
  20. 11320618
  21. 11320618
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,794KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT8HS551372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,794 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *4x4*AC*PWR WINDOWS* This RAM 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited 68,129 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD 167,794 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT AWD 164,405 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500