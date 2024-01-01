$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD
Limited
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD
Limited
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
172,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DK4DV0BW057712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,675 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS AUTO LIGHTS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE BACK UP CAMERA REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD