CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS AUTO LIGHTS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE  BACK UP CAMERA REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

172,675 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Limited

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DK4DV0BW057712

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,675 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEATS AUTO LIGHTS SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS TILT CRUISE  BACK UP CAMERA REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2011 Toyota RAV4 AWD