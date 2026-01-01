$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Civic
LE
2014 Honda Civic
LE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
209,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51EH028493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEAT MIRRORS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2014 Honda Civic