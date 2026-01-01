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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEAT MIRRORS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA  SUNROOF PRICE NOT  INCLUDING   LINC OR TAX </p>

2014 Honda Civic

209,750 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14073606

2014 Honda Civic

LE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51EH028493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,750 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL HEATED SEAT MIRRORS TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA  SUNROOF PRICE NOT  INCLUDING   LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2014 Honda Civic