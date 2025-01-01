Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER LOCKS  CAGE SHELVING   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX</p>

2015 Chevrolet Express 2500

188,276 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Express 2500

G2500

Watch This Vehicle
12292833

2015 Chevrolet Express 2500

G2500

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1742318585
  2. 1742318587
  3. 1742318576
  4. 1742318579
  5. 1742318581
  6. 1742318583
  7. 1742318576
  8. 1742318589
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,276KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGFC56F1285668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 188,276 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER LOCKS  CAGE SHELVING   PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Shelving
CAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE STO A GO for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE STO A GO 131,570 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 G2500 for sale in Elmvale, ON
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 G2500 188,276 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ski-Doo Summit 146 for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Ski-Doo Summit 146 4,525 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500