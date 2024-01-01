Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 11225945
  2. 11225945
  3. 11225945
  4. 11225945
  5. 11225945
  6. 11225945
  7. 11225945
  8. 11225945
  9. 11225945
  10. 11225945
  11. 11225945
  12. 11225945
  13. 11225945
  14. 11225945
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1G1RB6S50HU215856

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE RANGE EXTENDER 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DI DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tires - Rear Performance, Automatic Headlights, Power Door Locks, Security System, Telematics, Heated Mi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Embrun, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX 79,652 KM $22,695 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT for sale in Embrun, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT 47,899 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Embrun, ON
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 67,732 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Volt