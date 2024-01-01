$24,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
29,230KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV9ML482538
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 29,230 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Passenger Air Bag, Intermittent Wipers, Floor Mats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Blind Spot Monitor, MP3 Player, Lane Departure Warning, ABS, Back-Up Camera, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Whee...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
