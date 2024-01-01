Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Explorer

47,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 11062046
  2. 11062046
  3. 11062046
  4. 11062046
  5. 11062046
  6. 11062046
  7. 11062046
  8. 11062046
  9. 11062046
  10. 11062046
  11. 11062046
  12. 11062046
  13. 11062046
  14. 11062046
  15. 11062046
  16. 11062046
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8KH0NGA58348

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Mirror(s), Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Bucket Seats, Adjustabl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Embrun, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 47,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Embrun, ON
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 185,219 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum for sale in Embrun, ON
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 83,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer