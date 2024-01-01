$21,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
68,974KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A31NU144996
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 68,974 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
DENIM PREMIUM CLOTH TRIM -inc: leatherette bolster, INTENSE BLUE W/BLACK ROOF, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Passenger...
