2009 Chrysler 300

92,867 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2009 Chrysler 300

2009 Chrysler 300

Limited **AS-IS**

2009 Chrysler 300

Limited **AS-IS**

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9337810
  Stock #: 96597A
  VIN: 2C3KA33V09H527553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96597A
  • Mileage 92,867 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Pwr rack & pinion steering
160-amp alternator
3.64 Axle Ratio
HD engine cooling
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Brake Assist
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Rear door child protection locks
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Cargo Net
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Window Defroster
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Vehicle Information Centre
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
Trunk mat
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
analog clock
Full floor carpeting
Pwr trunklid release
Illuminated Front Cupholders
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature
Dual zone automatic air conditioning
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tip Start
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar control glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome headlamp bezels
Bright/accent colour grille
Lower bodyside cladding
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/armrest & cup holder
Full-length centre floor console w/12V pwr outlet
Automatic halogen projector headlamps w/delay
Rear window integrated antenna
Front Ash Tray
Illuminated Front & Rear Map Pockets
California Walnut Interior Accents
Speed-sensitive pwr door locks
All-speed traction control
Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert
Front/rear climate control outlets
Chrome & leather-wrapped shift knob
Front advanced multi-stage air bags
Satin silver lock knobs
3-point rear centre seatbelt
P225/60R18 touring BSW tires
Occupancy classification sensor
Chrome heated pwr mirrors
Leather-trimmed heated pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver & passenger manual lumbar adjust
Leather-wrapped/woodgrain tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
730-amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay
Rear shock absorbers
Electroluminescent instrumentation -inc: display screen, tachometer, 220 KPH speedometer, temp gauge & compass
Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy
18 x 7.5 chrome-clad aluminum wheels
4-speed VLP automatic transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

