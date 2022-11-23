2009 Chrysler 300

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 8 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337810

9337810 Stock #: 96597A

96597A VIN: 2C3KA33V69H527553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96597A

Mileage 92,867 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER TOURING SUSPENSION Pwr rack & pinion steering 160-amp alternator 3.64 Axle Ratio HD engine cooling Safety Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Brake Assist Brake/Park Interlock Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Inside emergency trunk lid release Rear door child protection locks Child seat upper tether anchorages Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Interior Remote Keyless Entry SECURITY ALARM Cargo Net Speed Control Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Rear Window Defroster Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Passenger Assist Handles Air Filtering Vehicle Information Centre Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear floor mats Trunk mat Sentry key theft deterrent system Pwr accessory delay analog clock Full floor carpeting Pwr trunklid release Illuminated Front Cupholders Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature Dual zone automatic air conditioning Exterior Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Tip Start Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Solar control glass Front license plate bracket Chrome headlamp bezels Bright/accent colour grille Lower bodyside cladding Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/armrest & cup holder Convenience Full-length centre floor console w/12V pwr outlet Automatic halogen projector headlamps w/delay Media / Nav / Comm Rear window integrated antenna Additional Features Front Ash Tray Illuminated Front & Rear Map Pockets California Walnut Interior Accents Speed-sensitive pwr door locks All-speed traction control Body-colour mouldings w/bright insert Front/rear climate control outlets Chrome & leather-wrapped shift knob Front advanced multi-stage air bags Satin silver lock knobs 3-point rear centre seatbelt P225/60R18 touring BSW tires Occupancy classification sensor Chrome heated pwr mirrors Leather-trimmed heated pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver & passenger manual lumbar adjust Leather-wrapped/woodgrain tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine 730-amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay Rear shock absorbers Electroluminescent instrumentation -inc: display screen, tachometer, 220 KPH speedometer, temp gauge & compass Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, glove box, trunk, front reading/map, rear reading/courtesy 18 x 7.5 chrome-clad aluminum wheels 4-speed VLP automatic transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.