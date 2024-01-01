Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Magnetic Black Metallic 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heated seats | Navigation | Backup Cam | CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinders good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca

146,775 KM

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

146,775KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM5GC653320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD.

Recent Arrival! Magnetic Black Metallic 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heated seats | Navigation | Backup Cam |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to be pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinder's good-for-its-size manoeuvrability, decent fuel consumption, powerful and responsive engine and transmission combination, seamless power delivery, slick parking system, and generous list of family-friendly features. Most owners say the cabin is roomy and flexible enough to handle virtually any task with little second thought, and many report that the ride is long-haul road-trip ready. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

