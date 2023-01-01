$21,997+ tax & licensing
519-776-7555
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring*AWD*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9497833
- Stock #: 51213
- VIN: JF2SJEJC8HG551213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,367 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Low K's, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth/APP and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, AM/FM/CD/HD Radio, Dual climate controls, Keyless entry, Power lift gate, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 6 speed manual transmission.
Vehicle Features
