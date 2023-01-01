Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

122,367 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring*AWD*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring*AWD*Heated Seats*Moon Roof*Bluetooth

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

122,367KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497833
  • Stock #: 51213
  • VIN: JF2SJEJC8HG551213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,367 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Low K's, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth/APP and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, AM/FM/CD/HD Radio, Dual climate controls, Keyless entry, Power lift gate, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 6 speed manual transmission.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive.  Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it.  We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. 

Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and  Zack Rafih - 15 years experience.  www.essexmotors.ca 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2017 Subaru Forester...
 122,367 KM
$21,997 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 43,919 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 113,863 KM
$22,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory