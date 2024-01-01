2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Altitude IV - Limited Availability, 4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power lift gate, Cargo cover, ParkSense, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</div><div style=box-sizing: border-box;> </div>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

133,654 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail*Heated Leather*Sun Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail*Heated Leather*Sun Roof

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1714324546
  2. 1714324691
  3. 1714324691
  4. 1714324690
  5. 1714324691
  6. 1714324691
  7. 1714324691
  8. 1714324690
  9. 1714324690
  10. 1714324690
  11. 1714324690
  12. 1714324689
  13. 1714324690
  14. 1714324690
  15. 1714324690
  16. 1714324689
  17. 1714324690
  18. 1714324689
  19. 1714324689
  20. 1714324690
  21. 1714324690
  22. 1714324690
  23. 1714324690
  24. 1714324690
  25. 1714324690
  26. 1714324690
  27. 1714324690
  28. 1714324690
  29. 1714324690
  30. 1714324689
  31. 1714324689
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG5JC364711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Altitude IV - Limited Availability, 4x4, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Power lift gate, Cargo cover, ParkSense, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 20-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT*Low K's*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*FWD for sale in Essex, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT*Low K's*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*FWD 187,178 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT*FWD*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*3rd Row *3.6L-6cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT*FWD*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*3rd Row *3.6L-6cyl 283,804 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4l-4cyl for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4l-4cyl 88,689 KM $23,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee