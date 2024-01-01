Menu
All Wheel Drive, 3L-6cyl, Low Ks, Heated leather front and rear seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heads Up Display (HUD), SYNC climaye control, Keyless entry/ignition, Memory seats, Premium sound system, Power lift gate, Cruise control, Power folding mirrors, Power windows and locks, Air conditioning, 4dr, 4 Matic.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

90,901 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

450*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT*Rear Cam

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

450*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT*Rear Cam

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,901KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGFB5KE3LA036687

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,901 KM

All Wheel Drive, 3L-6cyl, Low K's, Heated leather front and rear seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heads Up Display (HUD), SYNC climaye control, Keyless entry/ignition, Memory seats, Premium sound system, Power lift gate, Cruise control, Power folding mirrors, Power windows and locks, Air conditioning, 4dr, 4 Matic.Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE