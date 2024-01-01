$21,775+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Soul
EX+2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*CarPlay
2021 Kia Soul
EX+2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*CarPlay
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,775
+ taxes & licensing
91,239KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU8M7757997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated seats, 2.0L-4cyl, Hatchback, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Remote Lift gate, Blindspot alert, AM/FM, Touchscreen, LaneSense, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
2021 Kia Soul