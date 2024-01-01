Menu
Heated seats, 2.0L-4cyl, Hatchback, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Remote Lift gate, Blindspot alert, AM/FM, Touchscreen, LaneSense, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

2021 Kia Soul

87,605 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX+ 2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*CarPlay

2021 Kia Soul

EX+ 2.0L-4cyl*Heated Seats*Sun Roof*CarPlay

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,605KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU8M7787193

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,605 KM

Heated seats, 2.0L-4cyl, Hatchback, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Remote Lift gate, Blindspot alert, AM/FM, Touchscreen, LaneSense, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2021 Kia Soul