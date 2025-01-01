Menu
<p>Summit Classics has found another stunning 1967 Chevrolet Camaro equipped with a Chevrolet crate SP383 cubic inch 8 cylinder engine paired with a Muncie 4 speed manual transmission with a Chevrolet ten bolt differential with a 3.55 ratio with posi traction.</p> <p>This GM crate engine is equipped with : factory engine block, custom GM oversized pistons, custom GM connecting rods, custom GM crankshaft, custom grind hydraulic roller lifter camshaft, factory Aluminum cylinder heads, GM aluminum intake manifold, Holley four barrel carburetor, Mallory HEI distributor,</p> <p>Custom Chevrolet aluminum valve covers and custom exhaust headers with custom dual exhaust system. Additional features include Power Steering and Front disc brakes and rear drum are controlled by a dual reservoir master cylinder and booster. Northern Aluminum radiator and mechanical fan take care of the cooling. There is a Classic Autosound AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth and Pioneer speakers. This Camaro rides on Ridler Aluminum 5 spoke 17 wheels and steel radials.</p> <p>The fit and finish and interior is all in excellent condition in this drive and go , spend no money 67 Camaro. This car comes DEALER CERTIFIED and qualifies for our financing program. Originally built in Los Angeles California some also comes TARRIF FREE.</p> <p>Price at $92,500CDN 67,000 USD</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

$92,500

+ tax & licensing
1967 Chevrolet Camaro

SS | Chevrolet crate SP383 cubic inch V8 | Muncie 4 Speed Manual

12466921

1967 Chevrolet Camaro

SS | Chevrolet crate SP383 cubic inch V8 | Muncie 4 Speed Manual

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$92,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 124377L125860

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1967Camaro
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Manual

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
1967 Chevrolet Camaro