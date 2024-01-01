$33,800+ tax & licensing
1995 Mercedes-Benz E320
Cabriolet | Clean Ontario Car!
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 18434
- Mileage 133,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 1995 E320 is a classic Mercedes E-class convertible with a straight 6 engine and CLEAN, Ontario local ownership history! Optioned in Blue Black with two-tone styling on 16” wheels, over a grey leather interior with wood trim, along with power/memory/heated front seats, cruise control, OEM head unit, and power-operated soft-top roof!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
World Fine Cars
