<p>Our 1995 E320 is a classic Mercedes E-class convertible with a straight 6 engine and CLEAN, Ontario local ownership history! Optioned in Blue Black with two-tone styling on 16" wheels, over a grey leather interior with wood trim, along with power/memory/heated front seats, cruise control, OEM head unit, and power-operated soft-top roof!</p>

1995 Mercedes-Benz E320

133,200 KM

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

VIN WDBEA66E6SC270729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 18434
  • Mileage 133,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

