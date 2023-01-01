Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

255,343 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

CLK320 / COUPE / LOCAL CAR/ GREAT SHAPE/ CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK

CLK320 / COUPE / LOCAL CAR/ GREAT SHAPE/ CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

  1. 1683396527
  2. 1683396527
  3. 1683396527
  4. 1683396526
  5. 1683396526
  6. 1683396526
  7. 1683396526
  8. 1683396526
  9. 1683397411
  10. 1683397410
  11. 1683397410
  12. 1683397411
  13. 1683397411
  14. 1683397411
  15. 1683397411
  16. 1683397411
  17. 1683397411
  18. 1683397410
  19. 1683397411
  20. 1683397411
  21. 1683397411
  22. 1683396527
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
255,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922517
  • Stock #: PT0774
  • VIN: WDBTJ65J73F050618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PT0774
  • Mileage 255,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fun summer car that just arrived at our store on trade from a local Mercedes store. This beauty is a locally owned and cared for CLK320 thats shows the care the previous owners showed it. If you're looking for a fun to drive luxury coupe that wont break the bank make sure to check out this Mercedes Benz. This one also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2001 Mercedes-Benz E...
 142,015 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2009 Saab 9-3 SUPER ...
 200,993 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2006 BMW 3 Series 32...
 199,265 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory