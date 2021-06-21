Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

194,115 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

STUNNING AMG 55 / ONTARIO CAR / HARDTOP ROADSTER

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

STUNNING AMG 55 / ONTARIO CAR / HARDTOP ROADSTER

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

194,115KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7386134
  • Stock #: PT0473
  • VIN: WDBWK73F25F079249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 194,115 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW !!! One look and you'll be in love with this absolutely immaculate beast of a car. This stunning car is a local Ontario car thats been exceptionally well taken care of and it shows. If you're looking for a summer car that wont break the bank but will have everyone staring then this is the car for you. Stylish, Performance, Comfort and Prestige all in a fun to drive package. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 5000km Drivers Sheild Lubrico Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment. 

NO TEST PILOTS OR TEST DRIVES ALLOWED out of respect for the future owner of this beauty. 

 

Financing and Extended Warranties available.

Vehicle Features

AMG
SPORT PACKAGE
CONVERTIBLE
RWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2005 Audi TT STUNNIN...
 153,860 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo C30 1 OWN...
 259,455 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 111,910 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory