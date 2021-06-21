2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 1 1 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7386134

7386134 Stock #: PT0473

PT0473 VIN: WDBWK73F25F079249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 194,115 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AMG SPORT PACKAGE CONVERTIBLE RWD Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag

