2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

69,170 KM

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

W12 / EXECUTIVE SEDAN/ LOW KM'S/ NO ACCIDENTS/ AWD

2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

W12 / EXECUTIVE SEDAN/ LOW KM'S/ NO ACCIDENTS/ AWD

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,170KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SCBBE53W46C033648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,170 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Check out this absolutely stunning Bentley Continental Flying Spur that just arrived at our store.  This beauty comes to us as a local trade-in with a clean history and originally Imported from Japan.  If you're looking for a statement car you can drive daily without breaking the bank then make sure to check out this beast.  W12 power mated to an AWD system ensures controlled delivery of power to the road.  Ride in style, luxury and comfort for the price of a new corolla in this Bentley.  Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).

CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.

If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 

WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!

COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
$39,888

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur