2006 Dodge Charger

179,618 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2006 Dodge Charger

2006 Dodge Charger

SRT8 / STOCK / DEALER SERVICED / ONTARIO CAR/CLEAN

2006 Dodge Charger

SRT8 / STOCK / DEALER SERVICED / ONTARIO CAR/CLEAN

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

179,618KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8060008
  Stock #: PT0498A
  VIN: 2B3KA73W36H402230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,618 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out this beast that just arrived on trade at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owners who took it to the dealer for maintanence. If you're looking for a clean, untouched SRT8 then you wont find another as clean as this one. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. This is sure to be gone quick.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended warranties and financing available O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

SRT8 / STOCK CAR / ONTARIO CAR /
SRT8
STOCK CAR
ONTARIO CAR
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

