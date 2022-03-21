Menu
2006 Saab 9-3

99,425 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / STUNNING SHAPE

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696579
  • Stock #: PT0586
  • VIN: YS3FD49Y061132251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,425 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!!  Thats all that comes to mind when describing this gem. 1 Owner, No accidents, Low km's and a well serviced Saab; what more could you ask for. This one looks and drives like a dream, tons of power, styling, performance and comfort in this compact sedan thats sure to bring smiles to anyone who drives it. If you're in the market for a drivers car then make sure to check out this Saab before its gone. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged

