2006 Saab 9-3
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / STUNNING SHAPE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8696579
- Stock #: PT0586
- VIN: YS3FD49Y061132251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,425 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!!! Thats all that comes to mind when describing this gem. 1 Owner, No accidents, Low km's and a well serviced Saab; what more could you ask for. This one looks and drives like a dream, tons of power, styling, performance and comfort in this compact sedan thats sure to bring smiles to anyone who drives it. If you're in the market for a drivers car then make sure to check out this Saab before its gone. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.
Vehicle Features
