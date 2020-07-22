Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

221,439 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

RARE / 328XI TOURING / 6 SPEED MANUAL / SPORT PACK

2008 BMW 3 Series

RARE / 328XI TOURING / 6 SPEED MANUAL / SPORT PACK

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

221,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5669973
  Stock #: PT0288
  VIN: WBAVT73598FV29515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,439 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this rare stunning gem we have here. The BMW 3 series Touring is probably the best all around vehicle one could ask for with its performance, cargo capacity, styling and fun factor. This beauty is loaded with all the rigth stuff such as 6 speed manual gearbox, sport package, saddle brown leather interior, panoramic glass sunroof, BMW Xdrive All Wheel Drive system and more. It looks and drives like a much younger car. It shows the appreciation the previous owner had for it. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our 3 series tourings never last especially when they're this nice.

Come see us at our central location 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

