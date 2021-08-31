Menu
2008 BMW 5 Series

196,278 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE / M-SPORT / 6 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS / HEADS UP

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7650991
  • Stock #: PT0480
  • VIN: WBANW53528CT34224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,278 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Words cant describle how perfect this car is. The Ultimate Driving Machine is true and here in an impeccable 100% stock unabused example. This one is a local Ontario car with No Accidents and great service history. Truly a gem of a car and the last of a true BMW drivers cars. The original owner knew what he was doing when he spec'd this car as it comes loaded with all the right packages. It comes with Comfort Access, Executive Package, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Sunshades including rear doors, Heads up display, Active Steering, Dynamic drive, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspension, Adaptive headlights, Cruise control with Brake function and more. This is the perfect BMW for any and all true BMW fan's. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one will not last. 

Strictly NO TEST DRIVES and test pilots out of respect for the next Collector/ Owner. 

Vehicle Features

HEADS UP
NAVIGATION
EXECUTIVE
PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Night Vision
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

