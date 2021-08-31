2008 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW !!! Words cant describle how perfect this car is. The Ultimate Driving Machine is true and here in an impeccable 100% stock unabused example. This one is a local Ontario car with No Accidents and great service history. Truly a gem of a car and the last of a true BMW drivers cars. The original owner knew what he was doing when he spec'd this car as it comes loaded with all the right packages. It comes with Comfort Access, Executive Package, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Sunshades including rear doors, Heads up display, Active Steering, Dynamic drive, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspension, Adaptive headlights, Cruise control with Brake function and more. This is the perfect BMW for any and all true BMW fan's. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one will not last.
Strictly NO TEST DRIVES and test pilots out of respect for the next Collector/ Owner.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9