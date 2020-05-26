Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus LS 600H

2008 Lexus LS 600H

SUPER RARE / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / STUNNING CAR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus LS 600H

SUPER RARE / EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / STUNNING CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,865KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5030646
  • Stock #: PT0238
  • VIN: JTHDU46F585001618
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here is a super rare Lexus LS600HL Executive. This is a car that needs no introduction to anyone who knows their Lexus's and Luxury cars. This absolutely stunning example is a local Ontario car with no accidents. It is well cared for and maintained by the previous owner which shows throughout. Full Hybrid health check was completed by top Toyota/Lexus Hybrid technician. It looks and drives as good as it did when it first landed in Canada. This is the kind of car you'll love to drive yourself or better yet get chauffeur driven around while watching your favourite movie and enjoying the message from the Shiatsu message rear seat. This is a that is sure to impress everyone when you pull up. It comes certified for you convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today before this once in a life time opportunity passes by. See the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Cooled Rear Seat(s)
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2009 Volvo C30 RARE ...
 141,277 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 170,786 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2008 Audi Q7 1 OWNER...
 122,685 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory