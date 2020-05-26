2008 Lexus LS 600H

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Here is a super rare Lexus LS600HL Executive. This is a car that needs no introduction to anyone who knows their Lexus's and Luxury cars. This absolutely stunning example is a local Ontario car with no accidents. It is well cared for and maintained by the previous owner which shows throughout. Full Hybrid health check was completed by top Toyota/Lexus Hybrid technician. It looks and drives as good as it did when it first landed in Canada. This is the kind of car you'll love to drive yourself or better yet get chauffeur driven around while watching your favourite movie and enjoying the message from the Shiatsu message rear seat. This is a that is sure to impress everyone when you pull up. It comes certified for you convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today before this once in a life time opportunity passes by. See the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
