2008 Toyota Avalon

173,796 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / WELL SERVICED / LOCAL CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990899
  • Stock #: PT0771
  • VIN: 4T1BK36BX8U255025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Looks at what just arrived at our store; The Ultimate Toyota luxury sedan! This beauty is a locally owned and loved car by what looks to be just 1 previous owner. No accidents or stories on this beauty, just a well kept and serviced Avalon XLS that is ready for you to enjoy the open roads in. If you're in the market for a luxury car thats reliable and wont break the bank; Trust the Toyota name and need something much nicer than a camry then make sure to check out this beauty. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

