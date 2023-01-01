$11,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Avalon
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / WELL SERVICED / LOCAL CAR
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9990899
- Stock #: PT0771
- VIN: 4T1BK36BX8U255025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Looks at what just arrived at our store; The Ultimate Toyota luxury sedan! This beauty is a locally owned and loved car by what looks to be just 1 previous owner. No accidents or stories on this beauty, just a well kept and serviced Avalon XLS that is ready for you to enjoy the open roads in. If you're in the market for a luxury car thats reliable and wont break the bank; Trust the Toyota name and need something much nicer than a camry then make sure to check out this beauty. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
