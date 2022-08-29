SOLD+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery
416-749-7979
2009 Volkswagen Passat
RARE 3.6 / 4MOTION WAGON / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING
Location
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9015001
- Stock #: PT0653
- VIN: WVWVU93C99E118553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9