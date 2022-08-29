Menu
2009 Volkswagen Passat

147,370 KM

Details Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2009 Volkswagen Passat

2009 Volkswagen Passat

RARE 3.6 / 4MOTION WAGON / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING

2009 Volkswagen Passat

RARE 3.6 / 4MOTION WAGON / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

+ taxes & licensing

147,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9015001
  Stock #: PT0653
  VIN: WVWVU93C99E118553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

