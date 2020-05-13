Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2009 Volvo C30

2009 Volvo C30

RARE R-DESIGN/ MANUAL / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volvo C30

RARE R-DESIGN/ MANUAL / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,277KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5002386
  • Stock #: PT0249
  • VIN: YV1MK672X92120860
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Look at this rare little rocket we have. The Volvo C30 Hatchback R-Design with a 6 speed manual transmission. This beauty is a local 1 owner Ontario car in excellent shape. Looks and drives like a dream with tons of fun factor available in this little package. Pack in a few good friends, some adventure gear in the rear and get ready to hit the road for a fun filled driving experience. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind.  Call or email today to book your appointment before this stunner is gone.

Come visit us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 170,786 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2008 Audi Q7 1 OWNER...
 122,685 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A4 RARE / ...
 166,985 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory