2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

149,568 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE / NAVI / LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,568KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464640
  • Stock #: PT0735
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB1BF630666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,568 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Look at this absolutely immaculate GLK350 that just arrived at our store on trade from a new Mercedes Store. This beauty is a 1 Owner, No accidents suv that's been exceptionally well cared for and it shows inside and out. If you're looking for a stylish, classy mid sized suv that's easy to drive then check out this one. It comes loaded with Pano roof, Navigation, Backup camera and smart key. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one will be gone quick.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

