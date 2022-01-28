Menu
2011 Saab 9-3

147,312 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Saab 9-3

2011 Saab 9-3

1 OWNER / TURBO / STUNNING COMBO / RARE GEM/ CLEAN

2011 Saab 9-3

1 OWNER / TURBO / STUNNING COMBO / RARE GEM/ CLEAN

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8168671
  • Stock #: PT0559
  • VIN: YS3FA4CY6B1304679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Java
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,312 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this absolutely stunning RARE SAAB 9-3 Turbo that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner Ontario car thats been well cared for by its previos owner and it shows. This colour combo of Java Metallic on beige leather interior is absolutely gorgeous and luxurious. If you're looking for a fun car to drive thats uncommon and underrated then do yourself a favour and check out this beauty. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this one is gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

TURBO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

