2011 Saab 9-3
1 OWNER / TURBO / STUNNING COMBO / RARE GEM/ CLEAN
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8168671
- Stock #: PT0559
- VIN: YS3FA4CY6B1304679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Java
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,312 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this absolutely stunning RARE SAAB 9-3 Turbo that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner Ontario car thats been well cared for by its previos owner and it shows. This colour combo of Java Metallic on beige leather interior is absolutely gorgeous and luxurious. If you're looking for a fun car to drive thats uncommon and underrated then do yourself a favour and check out this beauty. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this one is gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
