$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2011 Scion tC
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /ULTRA LOW KM'S /IMMACULATE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8275818
- Stock #: PP0502
- VIN: JTKJF5C7XB3007444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,519 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, Look at this 1 Owner local Ontario car in immaculate condition. This beauty is a no accidents car and comes with super low km's. It's been garage kept its whole life, never winter driven and never had any rear passengers. This one has been babied since day 1 and it shows inside and out. If you're looking for a sporty, fun to drive coupe thats like a brand new car for way less than the price of a new car then look no further, This is the car for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.