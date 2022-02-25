Menu
2011 Scion tC

27,519 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Scion tC

2011 Scion tC

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /ULTRA LOW KM'S /IMMACULATE

2011 Scion tC

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /ULTRA LOW KM'S /IMMACULATE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,519KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8275818
  • Stock #: PP0502
  • VIN: JTKJF5C7XB3007444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,519 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Look at this 1 Owner local Ontario car in immaculate condition. This beauty is a no accidents car and comes with super low km's. It's been garage kept its whole life, never winter driven and never had any rear passengers. This one has been babied since day 1 and it shows inside and out. If you're looking for a sporty, fun to drive coupe thats like a brand new car for way less than the price of a new car then look no further, This is the car for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @  2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

