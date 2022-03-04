$22,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tundra
1 OWNER / LIMITED CREWMAX/ DEALER SERVICED/ DVD'S
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
- Listing ID: 8640848
- Stock #: PT0598
- VIN: 5TFHY5F15BX158949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 354,102 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Check out this beast that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner Crewmax Limited Tundra thats been babied since day 1 and it shows inside, outside, dealer servicing and by the way it drives. If you're looking for a truck that can do it all, work hard on weekdays and take the family around on weekends then look no further. This one comes to us as a new Toyota dealer trade-in. It comes loaded with Navigation, Backup Camera, Dual DVD players for the kids, spray in box liner, hard tri-fold tonneau cover and so much more. This one like all our Tundras wont last as we're known to have some of the cleanest Tundras available in the country. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone !
We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.
Vehicle Features
