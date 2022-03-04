Menu
2011 Toyota Tundra

354,102 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Toyota Tundra

2011 Toyota Tundra

1 OWNER / LIMITED CREWMAX/ DEALER SERVICED/ DVD'S

2011 Toyota Tundra

1 OWNER / LIMITED CREWMAX/ DEALER SERVICED/ DVD'S

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

354,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640848
  • Stock #: PT0598
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F15BX158949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 354,102 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out this beast that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner Crewmax Limited Tundra thats been babied since day 1 and it shows inside, outside, dealer servicing and by the way it drives. If you're looking for a truck that can do it all, work hard on weekdays and take the family around on weekends then look no further. This one comes to us as a new Toyota dealer trade-in. It comes loaded with Navigation, Backup Camera, Dual DVD players for the kids, spray in box liner, hard tri-fold tonneau cover and so much more. This one like all our Tundras wont last as we're known to have some of the cleanest Tundras available in the country. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone !

We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

