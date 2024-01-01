$13,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL
AWD with Technology Package and Automatic
2012 Acura TL
AWD with Technology Package and Automatic
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100790
- Mileage 79,118 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Acura TL 4 Dr Auto Sedan SH-AWD W/Tech PKG Fully Loaded Low KM Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra Navigaction Certified
Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.
Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737