Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi S5

167,226 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2012 Audi S5

2012 Audi S5

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 6 SPEED MANUAL / NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi S5

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 6 SPEED MANUAL / NAVI

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

  1. 1676152925
  2. 1676152926
  3. 1676152926
  4. 1676152927
  5. 1676152927
  6. 1676152927
  7. 1676152926
  8. 1676152926
  9. 1676152926
  10. 1676152926
  11. 1676152926
  12. 1676152927
  13. 1676152927
  14. 1676152927
  15. 1676152927
  16. 1676152927
  17. 1676152926
  18. 1676152925
  19. 1676152927
  20. 1676152927
  21. 1676152927
  22. 1676152927
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611011
  • Stock #: PT0738
  • VIN: WAUGVBFR8CA006075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 167,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous S5 manual coupe that just arrived. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade-in. This one is an excellent example of a well equipped and cared for S5 by the previous owner.  It is a 1 Owner car with No accidents or stories, just a nice clean example of a true drivers car. If you're a driver looking for a naturally aspirated V8 with a do it your self transmission then make sure to check out this beast; The end of an era of real drivers cars. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2016 Audi SQ5 1 OWNE...
 185,963 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Titan CR...
 334,729 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan 1...
 184,276 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory