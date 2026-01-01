$24,888+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
FRESH TRADE / 5.0 / MANUAL / CONVERTIBLE /LOW KM'S
2012 Ford Mustang
FRESH TRADE / 5.0 / MANUAL / CONVERTIBLE /LOW KM'S
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 119,600 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! Check out this awesome RARE Mustang that just arrived on trade. This beauty just arrived and is being offered before we can even put it through our recondition process as summer is almost here and we wanted to make sure you don't miss your change to get this rare beast. 5.0 V8 mated with a 6 speed manual gear box in a convertible that's been taken care of and it shows. This is a clean locally owned and cherished car that runs, drives and feels like a new car. If you've been looking for modern American muscle, well this is the one. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
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FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models. Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy. Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).
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CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics. Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.
If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
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PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report!
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WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages. Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties. At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
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TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle? Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!
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COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-749-7979