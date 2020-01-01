Menu
2012 Infiniti G37

178,785 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE / G37xS / NO ACCIDENTS / SPORT / NAVI / LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6281940
  • Stock #: PT0354
  • VIN: JN1CV6ELXCM471822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 178,785 KM

Vehicle Description

What a Stunning G37xS we have here. This beauty is a local Ontario car thats been well cared for by the previous owner. This one is clean with no accidents or carfax claims what so ever. It looks and drives as Infiniti intended it to be when new. These are some of the best sounding coupes on the market and best value when taking performance, styling, realiability and fun factor into equation. This one is sure to bring smiles to anyone and everyone who gets a ride in it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this one is sure to be gone quick.

Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

SPORT
37XS
AWD
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

