2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
188,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9468963
- Stock #: pdc013
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR786147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 188,045 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
SAVE ON FUEL !!! DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam, cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers. Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
4 Minivans avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1