$8,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB2DA825423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,415 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Multimedia Android, Apple Car play, GPS, Bluetooth, all power options, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY. REDUCED & FIRM.
Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0l, 257k $7500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 240,908 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 AWD 4dr 28i w/Navi 178,045 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 208,567 KM $10,600 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class