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<p>LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Multimedia Android, Apple Car play, GPS, Bluetooth, all power options, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent.  Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.  REDUCED & FIRM. <br>Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0l, 257k $7500         </p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

139,415 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle
14000220

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
139,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB2DA825423

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,415 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM !!! Loaded, cold a/c, Multimedia Android, Apple Car play, GPS, Bluetooth, all power options, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent.  Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.  REDUCED & FIRM. 
Also avail. 2014 Audi A6 Quattro 3.0l, 257k $7500         

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class