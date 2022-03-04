$15,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Volvo XC90
PLATINUM / 7 PASSENGER / NAVIGATION / STUNNING SUV
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8556263
- Stock #: PT0580
- VIN: YV4952CZ3D1636486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 168,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this gorgeous XC90 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local SUV that comes to us as a new car store trade-in. This one has been exceptionally well serviced it thoughout its prior ownership and it shows. It is equipped with 7 passenger seating, Navigation, backup camera and so much more. If you're in need of a family mover and require something better than a minivan then take a look at this amazing Volvo. The safest brand on the roads today. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000 km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
