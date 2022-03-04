Menu
2013 Volvo XC90

168,158 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

PLATINUM / 7 PASSENGER / NAVIGATION / STUNNING SUV

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: PT0580
  • VIN: YV4952CZ3D1636486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous XC90 that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local SUV that comes to us as a new car store trade-in. This one has been exceptionally well serviced it thoughout its prior ownership and it shows. It is equipped with 7 passenger seating, Navigation, backup camera and so much more. If you're in need of a family mover and require something better than a minivan then take a look at this amazing Volvo. The safest brand on the roads today. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our advertised price is a 3 month 3000 km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

