$7,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,999KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAVL1C53EVY24432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Quality Motors
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i 164,999 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX 214,316 KM SOLD
2014 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 117,500 KM SOLD
Email Quality Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
$7,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2014 BMW X1