2014 BMW X1

164,999 KM

Details Features

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i

13313531

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,999KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAVL1C53EVY24432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-255-4420

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2014 BMW X1